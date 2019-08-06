A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in Dominion Resources (D); Rgm Capital Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Cut by $10.73 Million as Market Value Rose

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 198,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.56M, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 793,796 shares traded or 54.41% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 4.54M shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Sheffield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 13.94% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 10,659 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 626,637 shares stake. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com has 5,101 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 83,290 shares. Ameriprise invested in 1.06 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 23,457 shares stake. Gotham Asset Limited Com stated it has 4,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset invested in 0.58% or 2.00 million shares. Bessemer holds 0.01% or 27,200 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 45,685 are held by Profund Ltd Company. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 11,385 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares to 650,784 shares, valued at $116.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 744,826 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F has 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,018 shares. Brookstone Cap Management invested in 26,908 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 104 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,600 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Northeast Investment Mgmt invested in 3,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Inc invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 597,877 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tennessee-based Aldebaran Financial has invested 1.42% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mcdaniel Terry Co stated it has 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Reilly Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,190 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Regentatlantic Lc has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.