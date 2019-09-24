A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Boosted Nokia Corp. (NOK) Position by $374,000; Checchi Capital Advisers Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lifted by $943,635

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp. (NOK) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 273,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 198,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 10.24M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 08/03/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs Prize competition seeks disruptive technology ideas with potential to power the fourth industrial revolution; 02/05/2018 – Nokia Plans Sale of Digital Health Unit to Withings Co-Founder Eric Carreel; 11/04/2018 – Nokia and SKT conduct trial of LTE-based video and voice applications to enhance public safety in South Korea; 21/03/2018 – French lawmakers seek scrutiny over Macron on foreign takeovers; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 31/05/2018 – Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 16/04/2018 – The Columbian: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS FOLLOWING SHARE PURCHASES, NOKIA CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 11 PER CENT OF SOLIDIUM’S EQUITY INVESTMENTS, TOTALLING APPROXIMATELY EUR 8.4 BLN; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.89 million, up from 81,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $139.46. About 8.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $115.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) by 8,073 shares to 38,752 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inv Group Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Co reported 173,317 shares or 5.26% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,997 shares. Farmers has 2.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,555 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership reported 12.17M shares or 8.5% of all its holdings. Baltimore, Alabama-based fund reported 150,721 shares. Texas Natl Bank Tx has invested 1.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Natl Trust Company accumulated 250,719 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP reported 14,635 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Grace And White New York holds 0.28% or 9,165 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Com holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 187,993 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 900,939 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company accumulated 48,643 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 2.99 million shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Co reported 2.64 million shares stake.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $786.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,153 shares to 147 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 50,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,600 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK).