A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Boosted Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position by $1.04 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Bronson Point Management Boosted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $1.05 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 1.59M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 102,349 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.04% or 46,026 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com accumulated 28,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 53,117 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 155,690 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Susquehanna Int Group Llp reported 245,326 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt holds 4.91% or 2.40 million shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma invested 1.59% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta owns 16,009 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 1.02 million shares or 0% of the stock. Muzinich & has 1.18M shares. 30,155 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Tcw Group has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 2.00M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Optimum Advsr has 0.03% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 6,500 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.13% stake. Baskin Financial stated it has 197,639 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd owns 42,294 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Welch Cap Partners Ltd Liability Company New York invested 3.27% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.32% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Primecap Mgmt Co Ca accumulated 1.08% or 28.43 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cibc World Markets, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,006 shares. Voya Investment Lc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gendell Jeffrey L has 3.35% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 467,500 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 74,503 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 46,887 are held by British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation. Payden & Rygel accumulated 540,700 shares. Cohen & Steers has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 361 shares.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.