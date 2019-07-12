A B M Industries (ABM) Valuation Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $1.64 Million; Sunbelt Securities Upped Walmart (WMT) Position by $689,864; Share Price Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 190,477 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 267.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, up from 2,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 3.82 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – Walmart gears up for global deals spree; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 23/03/2018 – Major Walmart supplier considers shifting away from China sourcing; 07/05/2018 – Walmart To Introduce Opioid Prescription Restrictions, Require E-prescriptions — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Walmart Earnings: More Signs It’s Fighting Hard on Pricing — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Happy days for India’s shoppers, if not Walmart; 03/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart inches closer to adding Flipkart in its kitty; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: By buying stake in Flipkart, Walmart wants to achieve these 3 lofty targets; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery to 100 Cities

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM CEO Scott Salmirs Wins Business Achievement Award from Beta Gamma Sigma – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ABM Industries Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries: Why I’m Passing On Investing Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.66 million for 17.59 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

