A B M Industries (ABM) Valuation Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed Holding; As Fireeye (FEYE) Share Price Declined, Millennium Management Lifted Holding by $7.33 Million

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 37,898 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD)

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 427.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 458,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 565,537 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 107,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 1.08M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mgmt Lc owns 13,708 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 5,781 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 41,594 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Vision Capital Management Inc accumulated 158,745 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Washington Bankshares invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. 55,150 are owned by Asset Management One Ltd. Da Davidson has 76,178 shares. 2.01 million are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Cetera Advsrs Ltd accumulated 12,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 0% or 53 shares. Greenwood Assoc Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.32% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 73,785 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 7,228 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $107.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 87,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,902 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) by 23,075 shares to 233,851 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us (SCHO) by 6,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large Growth Etf (SCHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,350 were accumulated by Burney. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 22,315 shares. Allstate holds 0.01% or 15,002 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Anchor Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Assetmark holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Swiss Financial Bank owns 120,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 53,928 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated accumulated 80,158 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited stated it has 0.09% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp owns 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 5,443 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 304,177 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Plc has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).