A B M Industries (ABM) Valuation Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed by $1.64 Million Its Holding; Cantillon Capital Management Increases Position in Aon Plc (AON)

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 571,136 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 158,413 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25,057 shares to 5.20 million shares, valued at $546.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 22,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 5,740 shares. 13,350 were reported by Everence Cap. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 19,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 113,850 shares. Hightower Advsr reported 88,832 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 68,250 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1,035 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 488,068 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 1.11M shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 200 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Inc holds 368,185 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 32,881 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large Growth Etf (SCHG) by 3,873 shares to 265,152 shares, valued at $21.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us (SCHO) by 6,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel.

