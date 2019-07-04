A B M Industries (ABM) Stock Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Has Cut Position; Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Shares Rose While Css Decreased Its Holding

Css Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 221,440 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Invest Gp Incorporated invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waters Parkerson Company Lc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 73,221 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 1.89% or 311,418 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Cap Ltd Liability reported 4,616 shares. Motco holds 51,230 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cohen Steers has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iron Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rbo And Lc invested 4.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenwood Limited Liability Corporation reported 108,746 shares. Lindsell Train Ltd accumulated 5.27 million shares. Regal Investment Advsr has invested 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has invested 2.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coldstream Cap Management reported 0.31% stake.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF) by 282,779 shares to 469,749 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 6.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:HZNP).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “”Aladdin” Is No “Avengers” — but It’s Everything Disney Could Have Wished For – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “”Avengers: Endgame” Takes One Last Run at the “Avatar” Record – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moreover, Whittier Communication has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). First Trust Advsrs LP owns 37,396 shares. 2,500 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. 1.24M are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 38,264 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 248,764 shares. Burney stated it has 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moreover, Personal Capital has 0.06% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 24,800 shares. 29,934 were reported by Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 148,280 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 49,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 102,138 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 368,185 shares.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49 million for 17.34 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $338,917 activity. 6,896 shares were sold by JACOBSEN RENE, worth $235,067.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “West Mifflin Area School District Projected to Save $9.9 Million through ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Names LeighAnne Baker to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ABM Industries Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM to Reduce Energy and Operating Costs for the City of Fremont, Ohio, by More Than $12 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries to Participate in Baird’s 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6th – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.