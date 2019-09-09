A B M Industries (ABM) Stock Price Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.64 Million; Peconic Partners Cut Its Stake in Splunk (SPLK) as Valuation Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 454,621 shares traded or 30.79% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM)

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 954,845 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 7,855 shares to 94,327 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines C (NYSE:IBM) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 113,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% or 419 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com holds 0.25% or 304,177 shares. Whittier Co holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 32,881 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 38,264 shares. Wasatch Inc accumulated 80,158 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sector Pension Board reported 60,537 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 77,985 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 19,000 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 449 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Partners Ltd Com holds 33,064 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0% or 1,885 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,636 are owned by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Artisan Prtn LP reported 0.04% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 142,520 are owned by Sei. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Carroll Assocs accumulated 82 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 2.35M shares. Ithaka Limited holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 117,402 shares. Cambridge Tru has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.74% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 43,357 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nbw Cap Ltd holds 34,247 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,492 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 11,075 are owned by Salem Investment Counselors. Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, Virginia-based fund reported 2.67 million shares. Veritable Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).