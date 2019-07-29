A B M Industries (ABM) Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Lowered Position as Share Value Rose; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by $2.09 Million as Stock Declined

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.92 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 3.74M shares traded or 31.05% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 344,520 shares traded or 6.37% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 15,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier holds 1,000 shares. Principal Gp stated it has 538,503 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 105,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Serv Gru invested in 0% or 5,443 shares. 13,350 were reported by Everence Cap Incorporated. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 8,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd accumulated 72,083 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.03% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Redmond Asset Ltd Co has 11,715 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance, New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 10,406 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large Growth Etf (SCHG) by 3,873 shares to 265,152 shares, valued at $21.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 21,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG).

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Industries Names New Treasurer NYSE:ABM – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ABM Industries Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ABM Industries: Why I’m Passing On Investing Today – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ABM Industries Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM CEO Scott Salmirs Wins Business Achievement Award from Beta Gamma Sigma – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $960.94 million for 11.93 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.