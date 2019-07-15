A B M Industries (ABM) Share Value Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.64 Million; Abingworth Llp Upped Its Sientra (SIEN) Position by $1.53 Million; Stock Declined

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 142,956 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 346,904 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,089 shares to 10,579 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49 million for 17.91 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 113,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 59,649 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Pnc Finance Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 5,443 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Company holds 35,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,715 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0% or 11,612 shares. Whittier Tru owns 1,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.01% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Great Lakes Lc holds 0.25% or 304,177 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 15 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,249 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C had bought 8,696 shares worth $50,002. Little Paul Sean had bought 17,391 shares worth $99,998.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

