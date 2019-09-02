A B M Industries (ABM) Share Price Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed Position by $1.64 Million; National General Hldgs (NGHC) Position Raised by Hillcrest Asset Management Llc

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 222,532 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in National General Hldgs (NGHC) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 141,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 531,342 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, up from 390,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National General Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 112,362 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 38,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Ameritas accumulated 5,683 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 120,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 59,649 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,504 shares. 1.11M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 53,928 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Lc has 0.02% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Manufacturers Life The invested in 42,712 shares. Burney has 6,350 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 32,881 shares. Comml Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.11M shares.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $37.90 million for 16.06 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM and AEG Renew Partnership at Landmark Southern California Venues – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Renews Contract with University of Miami – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM Industries to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Offers Electrical Power Solutions in New Markets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,325 shares to 6,797 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 84,320 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 12,700 shares. 24,624 were accumulated by Citigroup. 173,655 are owned by Matarin Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.02% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 279,286 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 130 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 686 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.01% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.02% or 25,236 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 423,858 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 88,307 shares stake. 228,986 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 8,591 shares.