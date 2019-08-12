A B M Industries (ABM) Holder Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Shareholder Tctc Holdings Trimmed Position by $427,992

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 189,119 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 6,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 119,121 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16 million, down from 125,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.95M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53,650 shares to 225,793 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 76,883 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ajo LP invested in 0.07% or 194,993 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 52,082 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Amer Natl Bank has invested 0.23% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.64% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Btim holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 527,707 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The Pennsylvania-based Miller Inv Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.51% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,736 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc reported 0.93% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The Texas-based Sunbelt has invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Nomura Holdg invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.38% or 900,395 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 677 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Gam Ag owns 5,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 88,819 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 44,956 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 670 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.19% or 11,715 shares. 74,348 were reported by Pinebridge Invs L P. Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co has invested 1.36% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 16 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 21,392 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 1.11M shares.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,089 shares to 10,579 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) by 23,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA).