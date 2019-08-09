A B M Industries (ABM) Holder Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.64 Million as Market Value Rose; Fiduciary Trust Company Lifted Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stake by $1.28 Million

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 67,690 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 19,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 26,238 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 6,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 412,869 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,114 shares to 95,916 shares, valued at $24.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 12,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,385 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Balyasny Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). C M Bidwell & Associates owns 6,085 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.08% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Blackrock accumulated 0.03% or 10.31M shares. Cookson Peirce And Com has 5,770 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communications holds 117,775 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management reported 274,476 shares. Bamco Ny owns 104,310 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Ifrah Fincl, Arkansas-based fund reported 3,070 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 143,158 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 22,600 shares. Srb Corp reported 10,683 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Robert Half Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Protiviti Honored with the Microsoft 2019 MSUS Partner Award – Diversity & Inclusion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why ABM Industries Stock Popped 17% – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Industries Incorporated Provides Notice of Data Privacy Incident – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ABM Industries Is Back On Track – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Introduces Plane Fueling Services; Now Serving Spirit Airlines at IAH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $39.04 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.