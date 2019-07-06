A B M Industries (ABM) Holder Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Rose; Glynn Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $3.62 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief Plans to Step Down; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook has announced #GDPR changes; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found; 15/05/2018 – COMMITTEE OF BRITISH LAWMAKERS SAYS FACEBOOK FB.O HAS NOT FULLY ANSWERED ITS QUESTIONS ABOUT DATA PRIVACY WITH SUFFICIENT DETAIL OR DATA EVIDENCE; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 03/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Sen. Warner Responds to Facebook’s IRA Announcement; 22/03/2018 – 03/21 The Cable – Powell, Facebook & Tariffs; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS BELIEVES IN FUTURE THAT INCLUDES PLANET THAT IS HABITABLE IN 25 YEARS; 24/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t:; 01/05/2018 – Looker Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 203,638 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM)

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,571 shares to 199,667 shares, valued at $49.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,339 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,595 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Premier Asset Limited Liability holds 2.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 71,568 shares. Davenport Com Lc stated it has 27,658 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Company has invested 1.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Argent Trust invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 12,892 shares. Lbmc Advisors Lc holds 1,757 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap accumulated 103,040 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Burke And Herbert State Bank And Tru holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,844 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridgewater Associate LP holds 35,925 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Monetta Fincl holds 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,000 shares. Mai Cap Management, Ohio-based fund reported 39,657 shares. Hartline Inv holds 3,217 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “Facebook shares drop sharply after unearthed emails reportedly show Mark Zuckerberg is aware of ‘problema.. – Business Insider” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Wants to Be More than a Place to Humblebrag About Your Life – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “As Facebook Prepares To Launch Libra, Regulators Are Watching – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,089 shares to 10,579 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large Growth Etf (SCHG) by 3,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Company reported 6,736 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited owns 68,250 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance invested in 113,850 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 1,488 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 9,722 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 1.36% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 13,305 are held by Creative Planning. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,740 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has 1.90M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 15,333 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 59,649 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 8,963 shares. Glenmede Communications Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,035 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 400 shares.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ABM Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Healthcare Achieves ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Standard and Green Building Certifications with Honors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boring Business, Solid Results: Don’t Let ABM Industries Fly Under Your Radar – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program Projected to Save Warren County, Pennsylvania, More Than $2.4 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.