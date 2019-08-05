A B M Industries (ABM) Holder Gemmer Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.64 Million; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holding

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 237,043 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 539,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 4.19 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.11 million, up from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 471,517 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.22M shares to 7.61 million shares, valued at $191.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 723,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,485 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us (SCHO) by 6,211 shares to 16,433 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 25,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ).