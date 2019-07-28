A B M Industries (ABM) Holder Gemmer Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.64 Million; Stamps Com (STMP) Holder Wasatch Advisors Lowered Position as Stock Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 5,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,266 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 72,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 289,631 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 246,550 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability reported 771,548 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 198,395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association accumulated 14,753 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 74,348 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 31 shares. Everence Capital reported 13,350 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 22,316 shares stake. Aperio Grp Lc accumulated 45,974 shares. Mufg Americas Holding stated it has 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 21,264 are owned by Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp. Hsbc Public Limited reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 77,985 shares stake. Wasatch has 80,158 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Com owns 88,832 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us (SCHO) by 6,211 shares to 16,433 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 10,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 18.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 142,734 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 21,075 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 4,318 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 922 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Ltd has 0.07% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 38,484 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 28,800 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 15,109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,030 shares. Trexquant Invest LP owns 21,788 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Com invested in 105,889 shares.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 75.32% or $1.74 from last year’s $2.31 per share. STMP’s profit will be $9.87M for 21.05 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.14% negative EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sharpspring Inc by 110,705 shares to 323,554 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 185,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 889,836 shares, and has risen its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. $222,180 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was sold by Khechfe Amine on Thursday, January 31.