9.86% to Target, Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Pinterest (PINS) Stock; Educational Development (EDUC)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Wedbush currently has a $38.0000 target price on the $18.77B market cap company or 9.86% upside potential. In a research report revealed on Friday, 2 August, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock had its Outperform Rating restate by stock analysts at Wedbush.

Educational Development Corp (EDUC) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 10 funds opened new and increased positions, while 8 sold and trimmed positions in Educational Development Corp. The funds in our database reported: 1.64 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Educational Development Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Educational Development Corporation for 69,214 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 37,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Partners Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 53,512 shares. The California-based Whittier Trust Co has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 119,400 shares.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational childrenÂ’s books in the United States. The company has market cap of $54.77 million. The firm offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It has a 8.54 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Home Business and Publishing.

More notable recent Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Educational Development Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Educational Development Corporation’s (NASDAQ:EDUC) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Educational Development Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) CEO Randall White on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 2,017 shares traded. Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) has declined 32.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.32% the S&P500. Some Historical EDUC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Educational Development Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EDUC); 29/05/2018 – Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2018

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $27,381 activity.

More notable recent Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pinterest, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pinterest: A Very Intriguing Long – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.77 billion. The Company’s platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. It currently has negative earnings. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests.