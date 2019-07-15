9.81% to Target, Stifel Nicolaus Maintains “Buy” Rating for Galapagos NV – American Depositary Shares (GLPG) Stock; D-E Shaw & Company Decreased Cree (CREE) Holding

In a research report revealed to investors and clients on Monday morning, Galapagos NV – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock “Buy” was restate by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $188.0000 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current stock price.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Cree Inc (CREE) stake by 37.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 12,204 shares as Cree Inc (CREE)’s stock rose 23.98%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 20,196 shares with $1.16M value, down from 32,400 last quarter. Cree Inc now has $6.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.31. About 13,730 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity. 2,000 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares with value of $120,145 were bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 37 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 55,115 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.03% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 652,398 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 35,289 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated holds 5,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.07% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Credit Suisse Ag has 195,742 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% or 13.63 million shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House stated it has 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 28,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.02% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). D E Shaw & Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) stake by 137,201 shares to 365,019 valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cargurus Inc stake by 386,309 shares and now owns 634,183 shares. Centurylink Inc (Call) (NYSE:CTL) was raised too.

The stock increased 17.47% or $25.46 during the last trading session, reaching $171.21. About 470,466 shares traded or 378.21% up from the average. Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has risen 19.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPG News: 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 12/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS -ANNOUNCES THE DESIGN OF A WORLDWIDE PHASE 3 PROGRAM, TO EVALUATE GLPG1690 IN PATIENTS WITH IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS, EXPECTS INTERIM READOUT WITH FIRST TRIPLE COMBINATION THERAPY IN FALCON; 24/04/2018 – Galapagos reports initiation of FALCON clinical trial in cystic fibrosis; 12/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – GLOBAL PHASE 3 PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF TWO IDENTICALLY DESIGNED TRIALS, ISABELA 1 AND ISABELA 2; 27/04/2018 – Galapagos presents strong disease-modifying effects in preclinical model of osteoarthritis with GLPG1972 at OARSI 2018; 04/05/2018 – EUR HIGH YIELD: Galapagos Among Thursday’s Biggest Decliners; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – GALAPAGOS EXPECTS AN OPERATIONAL CASH BURN BETWEEN €220 AND €240 MILLION IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $9.28 billion. The company??s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn??s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.

Analysts await Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.88 earnings per share, down 76.00% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Galapagos NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.87% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galapagos NV has $140 highest and $130 lowest target. $136.25’s average target is -20.42% below currents $171.21 stock price. Galapagos NV had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, February 25.