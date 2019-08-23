9.77% to Target, Morgan Stanley Keeps “Equal-Weight” Rating for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Stock; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Hormel Foods (HRL)

New York: In an analyst note sent to investors on Friday morning, Morgan Stanley maintained their “Equal-Weight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ). They currently have a $29.0000 target on the company. Morgan Stanley’s target would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s close price.

Among 4 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods has $44 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.25’s average target is -6.29% below currents $42.95 stock price. Hormel Foods had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. See Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Initiate

27/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BJ’s Wholesale Club has $32 highest and $27 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 11.66% above currents $26.42 stock price. BJ’s Wholesale Club had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

The stock increased 17.16% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 9.92M shares traded or 322.94% up from the average. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has declined 4.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BJâ€™s Wholesale Club Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BJ) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BJâ€™s Wholesale Club EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 280.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BJ’s profit will be $52.90 million for 17.38 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Hormel Foods Corporation shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication owns 0.13% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 34,848 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 20,563 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate invested in 0.78% or 71,618 shares. Focused Wealth owns 2,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 0.27% or 2.06 million shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 6,420 shares. California-based Cornerstone has invested 0.06% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Janney Montgomery Scott reported 99,047 shares. Adage Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 330,746 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.1% or 445,355 shares in its portfolio. 70 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Hanseatic Management accumulated 24,016 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) – Hormel Foods Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hormel Foods Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hormel Foods +2.5% on earnings beat – Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Foods Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.