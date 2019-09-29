8X8 New (EGHT) Valuation Rose While Stephens Investment Management Group Has Cut Its Holding; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holder Atika Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 212,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.12 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 1.43M shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 92,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.98 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 1.54M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Sarepta

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. Shares for $219,950 were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $159,250 was bought by Barry Richard. 2,000 shares were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W, worth $173,480.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 75,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,500 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 637,531 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T stated it has 4,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Naples Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Prelude Limited Com accumulated 1,152 shares. Stephens Ar reported 1,500 shares. Shine Advisory Ser Inc reported 32 shares. Prudential Financial holds 3,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.45% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 240,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 144,256 shares.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 32,778 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 0.16% or 592,761 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 27,007 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Ameriprise Finance has 0.01% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Prudential Finance Inc has 0.01% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 154,118 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 2,800 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Envestnet Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Swiss Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 177,900 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 43,283 shares in its portfolio. Spark Invest Mngmt stated it has 132,300 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 54,408 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alyeska Inv LP has 0.04% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Legal General Public Limited Com holds 0% or 248,487 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,277 activity.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 71,448 shares to 131,784 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).