8X8 New (EGHT) Stock Value Rose While Lyon Street Capital Has Cut Its Position by $335,472; As Sap Se (SAP) Valuation Declined, Holder Thornburg Investment Management Has Cut by $4.75 Million Its Stake

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 1.01 million shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 34,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 140,605 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.24M, down from 175,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 522,607 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – SAP CFO SEES OPERATING MARGINS AT 29.8 PCT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CEO SAYS MAINTAINS TARGET FOR 30 PCT CLOUD GROWTH TARGET THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – SAP Last Year Reported Itself to U.S. DoJ, SEC Over Suspected Gupta Payments; 04/04/2018 – HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA – AMENDED TO INCLUDE MANAGEMENT OF A SAP IN CANADA FOR PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM MYALGIC ENCEPHALOMYELITIS/CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 02/05/2018 – EY receives 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award for Customers’ Choice Partner of the Year; 10/04/2018 – SAP Announces First Collaboration in esports and Becomes the Official Innovation Partner of Team Liquid; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Gerhard Oswald Elected to Supervisory Board Effective Jan. 1 2019; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.06M shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $71.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 355,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (NYSE:FMX).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 26.79 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 18,478 shares to 37,025 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV).