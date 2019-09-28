8X8 New (EGHT) Stock Rose While Lyon Street Capital Trimmed by $335,472 Its Holding; Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) Stock Value Rose While Jcsd Capital Has Lowered by $2.30 Million Its Holding

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) by 81.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 48,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 46,590 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500.

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.24% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 1.41M shares traded or 18.75% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comms firm 8×8 -9.3% with B. Riley skeptical into earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about 8×8 Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “8×8 Continues Expansion With New Office and Presence in Minneapolis to Better Serve Customers and Partners in the Midwest – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “8×8 Showcases Leading Contact Center Solution and New Capabilities at Industry Events – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim Securities Raises 8×8 Price Target On Improving Metrics – Benzinga” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26M and $58.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 600 shares to 1,350 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 41,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) has 0.03% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). 2,000 are held by Reilly Advisors Limited. Pinebridge LP invested 0.03% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). 65,347 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Goldman Sachs has 535,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 54,408 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh owns 592,761 shares. Brookfield Asset Management reported 15,000 shares stake. First Trust Advisors Lp reported 3.90 million shares stake. Shelton Mngmt holds 9,332 shares. Amer Int Group Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Roanoke Asset Mgmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Legal General Group Public Limited Company holds 248,487 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,277 activity.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorporation Cl A by 43,000 shares to 237,500 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. PFBC’s profit will be $20.15M for 9.96 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Preferred Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Preferred Bank Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 09, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “4 Reasons That Make Preferred Bank (PFBC) Stock a Solid Bet – Zacks.com” published on April 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings Nasdaq:PFBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.