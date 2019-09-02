8X8 New (EGHT) Stake Has Upped by Westfield Capital Management Company Lp; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holder Old West Investment Management Boosted Position

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.825. About 930,134 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 208,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 684,418 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 244,300 shares to 427,700 shares, valued at $119.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,912 shares, and cut its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $98,872 activity.

