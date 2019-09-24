8X8 New (EGHT) Shareholder Polar Securities Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Valuation Declined, Marshfield Associates Boosted by $43.94 Million Its Position

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 461,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.60M, down from 901,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 602,660 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 2.56 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 46,361 shares to 4.36M shares, valued at $161.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Inc by 116,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,028 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nottingham Advisors reported 22,778 shares. Kentucky-based River Road Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 1.17% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 0.07% or 15,000 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation has 0.13% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 31.43M shares or 0.28% of the stock. 9,398 were reported by Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 11,896 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0.18% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Navellier & reported 69,135 shares stake. D E Shaw Inc owns 297,145 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 43.46M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 10,575 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 12,926 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 595,772 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). First Trust Advisors Lp holds 0.18% or 3.90 million shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement System reported 174,421 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Glenmede Co Na invested in 561 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 15,157 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh has invested 0.16% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 250 shares. Waddell Reed accumulated 0.19% or 3.17 million shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prns Incorporated invested 0.2% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Mason Street Ltd Liability Co owns 32,141 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp owns 30,464 shares. Stephens Inv Management Grp Incorporated Llc invested in 0.68% or 1.50M shares. Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,277 activity.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 2.03M shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $23.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Lime & Mineral (NASDAQ:USLM) by 16,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Playags Inc.