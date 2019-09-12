8X8 New (EGHT) Position Upped by Sylebra Hk Company Ltd; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Jennison Associates Has Trimmed by $10.80 Million Its Holding

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 2849.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 4.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 4.24 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.15M, up from 143,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 6,755 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 415,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.14 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.35M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 42,865 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 678 shares to 211,911 shares, valued at $106.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 81,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 139.95 points at 8,116.83 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,277 activity.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 8×8, Inc. – EGHT – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral Is Ready To Climb – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comms firm 8×8 -9.3% with B. Riley skeptical into earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TBI Replaces Legacy Telephony System with 8×8 X Series to Enhance Organizational Productivity – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of 8×8, Inc. Investors (EGHT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 355,317 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $347.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.