8X8 New (EGHT) Holder Polar Securities Upped Holding by $2.71 Million as Stock Value Rose; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder Srs Investment Management Has Upped Holding

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 237,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61 million, up from 851,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 669,841 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 135,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 901,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, up from 766,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 670,244 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 400 Points; Covetrus Shares Fall Following Downbeat Q2 Results – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $98,872 activity.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 147,600 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chardan Healthcare Acquisiti by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comms firm 8×8 -8.2% as losses widen on higher costs – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Twilio: Buy The Post-Earnings Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B. Riley downgrades 8×8 on earnings questions – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8X8 Inc (EGHT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “8×8 Is Counting Its Chickens Before They Are Hatched – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

