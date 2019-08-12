8X8 New Com (EGHT) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Has Trimmed Position by $2.71 Million; Kohl’s (KSS) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lifted Holding by $1.10 Million as Stock Declined

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (KSS) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 16,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 120,610 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 104,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 3.45M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New Com (EGHT) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 135,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 347,905 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 483,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 512,889 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 589,567 shares to 749,515 shares, valued at $21.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 98,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 84,618 shares. Lifeplan Group holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 2,129 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 34,000 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.72% or 2.85 million shares. 105,465 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Lc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 64,754 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% or 3,420 shares. Aviance Partners Limited Liability holds 17,197 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication, Missouri-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 674,860 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset, Florida-based fund reported 7,928 shares. 8,178 were reported by First Midwest State Bank Trust Division. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Old Bancshares In reported 48,538 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sylebra Hk Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 143,701 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 72,926 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Lc has invested 0.04% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). United Service Automobile Association reported 14,330 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 101,672 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 1.27 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Parkside Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 250,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Nokota Management Lp holds 100,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated owns 475,551 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 182,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd accumulated 902,374 shares. 114,965 were accumulated by Profund Advsr.

