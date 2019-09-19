8×8 Inc. (EGHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD)

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8×8 Inc. 23 6.55 N/A -0.94 0.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 40 0.00 N/A -8.11 0.00

Demonstrates 8×8 Inc. and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of 8×8 Inc. and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8×8 Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -24.1% Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0.00% -131.3% -2.2%

Risk and Volatility

8×8 Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

8×8 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. 8×8 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 8×8 Inc. and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 16.9% respectively. 1.2% are 8×8 Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.1% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8×8 Inc. -5.1% -1.02% 3.25% 37.17% 21.76% 33.98% Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 13.22% 19.7% -17.78% -37.23% -86.88% -76.76%

For the past year 8×8 Inc. had bullish trend while Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

8×8 Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas and Europe. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform. It provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a voice as a service with a robust business feature set; 8×8 Virtual Office Pro software that enables employees and workgroups to communicate with each other using chat or text messages sent via the short message service; and 8×8 Virtual Contact Center, a voice, chat, voicemail, and email call center. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through direct sales force, Website, and channel partners. The company serves approximately 45,700 business customers. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.