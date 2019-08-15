8×8 Inc. (EGHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8×8 Inc. 22 6.74 N/A -0.94 0.00 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 127 10.30 N/A 1.73 77.16

Table 1 highlights 8×8 Inc. and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8×8 Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -24.1% Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0.00% 4.6% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.76 beta indicates that 8×8 Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

8×8 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. 8×8 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of 8×8 Inc. shares and 95.4% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares. About 1.2% of 8×8 Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8×8 Inc. -5.1% -1.02% 3.25% 37.17% 21.76% 33.98% Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 3.13% 2.41% 7.08% 15.41% 21.58% 22.67%

For the past year 8×8 Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Summary

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) beats on 6 of the 8 factors 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas and Europe. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform. It provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a voice as a service with a robust business feature set; 8×8 Virtual Office Pro software that enables employees and workgroups to communicate with each other using chat or text messages sent via the short message service; and 8×8 Virtual Contact Center, a voice, chat, voicemail, and email call center. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through direct sales force, Website, and channel partners. The company serves approximately 45,700 business customers. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network (small cells). It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements. In addition, the company offers network services relating to wireless infrastructure, primarily consisting of antenna installations or subsequent augmentations, as well as site development services relating to wireless infrastructure. As of December 31, 2013, it owned, leased, or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.