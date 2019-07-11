8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Reaches $25.09 52-Week High; Potbelly (PBPB) Shorts Down By 1.18%

The stock of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) hit a new 52-week high and has $26.34 target or 5.00% above today’s $25.09 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.44B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $26.34 price target is reached, the company will be worth $121.80 million more. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 541,195 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has risen 3.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) had a decrease of 1.18% in short interest. PBPB’s SI was 2.77 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.18% from 2.80 million shares previously. With 127,300 avg volume, 22 days are for Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s short sellers to cover PBPB’s short positions. The SI to Potbelly Corporation’s float is 13.46%. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 222,902 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 54.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-PRIVET FURTHER URGED POTBELLY CORP NOT TO PURSUE ENTRENCHING TACTICS SUCH AS UNILATERALLY ADDING DIRECTORS TO THE BOARD; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO POTBELLY’S BOAR; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – ROSENZWEIG IS A PARTNER OF PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.37 TO $0.39; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY SAYS PRIVET FUND TO WITHDRAW ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Rev $102.9M; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY NAMES PRIVET FUND PARTNER ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 1C

Among 2 analysts covering Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Potbelly Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Maxim Group. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $9 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Potbelly Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 1.21% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% or 473,798 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Wedge Mngmt L L P Nc has 142,582 shares. Stephens Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 965,677 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Company accumulated 1.16 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 10,900 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 5,055 shares. Boston Prns invested 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Natl Bank Of America De owns 13,992 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Atria Invs Lc owns 14,371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 31,530 shares. 3,559 were reported by Legal General Public Ltd.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $10,824 activity. The insider Boehm Joseph bought $10,824.

More notable recent Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Potbelly’s Problems Worth The Risk – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “&pizza makes leadership changes as it looks to double in size – Washington Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Potbelly’s (PBPB) – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Potbelly Corporation Appoints Adrian Butler to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Potbelly Corporation Reports Results for First Fiscal Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company has market cap of $110.14 million. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm operated 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 411 firm operated shops and 30 franchisees operated shops; and 13 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East, 1 shop in the United Kingdom, and 1 shop in Canada.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Announces Elizabeth Theophille to Board – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cloudera: The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “8×8 Deepens Channel Commitment With New Elev8 Partner Program – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold 8×8, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Geode Capital Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. 131,939 were reported by Gam Ag. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Waddell Reed Fin holds 0.1% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 1,815 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Walleye Trading Ltd owns 12,293 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 250,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 0% or 41,679 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 52,600 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc reported 36,216 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Communications Ma reported 1.39 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 2.67M shares.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Americas and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% negative EPS growth.