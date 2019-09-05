8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) and ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). The two are both Diversified Communication Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8×8 Inc. 23 6.53 N/A -0.94 0.00 ORBCOMM Inc. 7 1.35 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 8×8 Inc. and ORBCOMM Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) and ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8×8 Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -24.1% ORBCOMM Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.6%

Risk and Volatility

8×8 Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. ORBCOMM Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of 8×8 Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, ORBCOMM Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. 8×8 Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ORBCOMM Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of 8×8 Inc. shares and 91.9% of ORBCOMM Inc. shares. 1.2% are 8×8 Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of ORBCOMM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8×8 Inc. -5.1% -1.02% 3.25% 37.17% 21.76% 33.98% ORBCOMM Inc. -26.75% -19.06% -22.79% -27.3% -38.45% -29.06%

For the past year 8×8 Inc. has 33.98% stronger performance while ORBCOMM Inc. has -29.06% weaker performance.

Summary

8×8 Inc. beats ORBCOMM Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas and Europe. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform. It provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a voice as a service with a robust business feature set; 8×8 Virtual Office Pro software that enables employees and workgroups to communicate with each other using chat or text messages sent via the short message service; and 8×8 Virtual Contact Center, a voice, chat, voicemail, and email call center. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through direct sales force, Website, and channel partners. The company serves approximately 45,700 business customers. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ORBCOMM Inc. provides machine-to-machine and Internet of things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It offers solutions, including network connectivity, device management, and Web reporting applications that enable businesses and government agencies to track, monitor, and control and communicate with fixed and mobile assets. The company also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, and accompanying ground infrastructure to government and commercial customers. In addition, it offers satellite based customer solutions through service agreement with various mobile satellite providers, as well as terrestrial-based cellular network services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers, and two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as through value-added resellers, international value-added resellers, international licensees, country representatives, and solution providers. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.