8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Diversified Communication Services company, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of 8×8 Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.08% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of 8×8 Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.93% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have 8×8 Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8×8 Inc. 411,779,879.62% -36.70% -24.10% Industry Average 2.37% 17.93% 3.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares 8×8 Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 8×8 Inc. 95.78M 23 0.00 Industry Average 51.36M 2.17B 145.80

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for 8×8 Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 8×8 Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.75 2.44

8×8 Inc. presently has an average target price of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.47%. The peers have a potential upside of 124.05%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that 8×8 Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 8×8 Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8×8 Inc. -5.1% -1.02% 3.25% 37.17% 21.76% 33.98% Industry Average 2.83% 7.81% 16.65% 26.68% 36.65% 34.26%

For the past year 8×8 Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

8×8 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, 8×8 Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.58 and has 1.50 Quick Ratio. 8×8 Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 8×8 Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.76 shows that 8×8 Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, 8×8 Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.92 which is 7.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

8×8 Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors 8×8 Inc.’s rivals beat 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas and Europe. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform. It provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a voice as a service with a robust business feature set; 8×8 Virtual Office Pro software that enables employees and workgroups to communicate with each other using chat or text messages sent via the short message service; and 8×8 Virtual Contact Center, a voice, chat, voicemail, and email call center. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through direct sales force, Website, and channel partners. The company serves approximately 45,700 business customers. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.