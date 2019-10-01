8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) Comparing side by side

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) and IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT), both competing one another are Diversified Communication Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8×8 Inc. 24 0.59 95.77M -0.94 0.00 IDT Corporation 10 0.00 14.29M 0.43 23.85

Table 1 demonstrates 8×8 Inc. and IDT Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 8×8 Inc. and IDT Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8×8 Inc. 403,922,395.61% -36.7% -24.1% IDT Corporation 147,776,628.75% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8×8 Inc. and IDT Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 43.44%. Insiders owned 1.2% of 8×8 Inc. shares. Competitively, 22.65% are IDT Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8×8 Inc. -5.1% -1.02% 3.25% 37.17% 21.76% 33.98% IDT Corporation -5.58% -5.75% 39.75% 43.5% 95.38% 64.14%

For the past year 8×8 Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than IDT Corporation.

Summary

8×8 Inc. beats IDT Corporation on 6 of the 11 factors.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas and Europe. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform. It provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a voice as a service with a robust business feature set; 8×8 Virtual Office Pro software that enables employees and workgroups to communicate with each other using chat or text messages sent via the short message service; and 8×8 Virtual Contact Center, a voice, chat, voicemail, and email call center. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through direct sales force, Website, and channel partners. The company serves approximately 45,700 business customers. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers. This segment also provides traditional disposable prepaid calling cards under the IDT brand and private labels. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides long distance phone services to residential and business customers, as well as local and long distance bundled phone services. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.