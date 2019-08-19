8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Comparing side by side

Since 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) are part of the Diversified Communication Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8×8 Inc. 23 6.73 N/A -0.94 0.00 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 56 5.24 N/A 0.68 92.39

Table 1 highlights 8×8 Inc. and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8×8 Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -24.1% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.5% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

8×8 Inc. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 8×8 Inc. Its rival Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. 8×8 Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for 8×8 Inc. and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 8×8 Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $55, with potential downside of -5.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of 8×8 Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8×8 Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. has 10.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8×8 Inc. -5.1% -1.02% 3.25% 37.17% 21.76% 33.98% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. 0.05% 6.56% 14.15% 33.24% 21.29% 39.37%

For the past year 8×8 Inc. was less bullish than Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. beats 8×8 Inc.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas and Europe. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform. It provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a voice as a service with a robust business feature set; 8×8 Virtual Office Pro software that enables employees and workgroups to communicate with each other using chat or text messages sent via the short message service; and 8×8 Virtual Contact Center, a voice, chat, voicemail, and email call center. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through direct sales force, Website, and channel partners. The company serves approximately 45,700 business customers. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate customers located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â‘last mileÂ’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to the companyÂ’s network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.