8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Contrasting side by side

Both 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) and B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Communication Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8×8 Inc. 23 6.53 N/A -0.94 0.00 B Communications Ltd 2 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of 8×8 Inc. and B Communications Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has 8×8 Inc. and B Communications Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8×8 Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -24.1% B Communications Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of 8×8 Inc. shares and 0% of B Communications Ltd shares. About 1.2% of 8×8 Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8×8 Inc. -5.1% -1.02% 3.25% 37.17% 21.76% 33.98% B Communications Ltd -10.33% -20.79% -26.94% -70.59% -86.51% -76.23%

For the past year 8×8 Inc. has 33.98% stronger performance while B Communications Ltd has -76.23% weaker performance.

Summary

8×8 Inc. beats B Communications Ltd on 5 of the 7 factors.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas and Europe. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform. It provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a voice as a service with a robust business feature set; 8×8 Virtual Office Pro software that enables employees and workgroups to communicate with each other using chat or text messages sent via the short message service; and 8×8 Virtual Contact Center, a voice, chat, voicemail, and email call center. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through direct sales force, Website, and channel partners. The company serves approximately 45,700 business customers. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

B Communications Ltd. provides various communications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile.Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.