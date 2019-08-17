8X8 (EGHT) Holder Portolan Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $876,580 as Stock Price Rose; Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Causeway Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $965,568 as Shares Rose

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 10,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 282,730 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18M, down from 292,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 1.11 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 16/05/2018 – Had some interesting unsubscribes from $NVS today — the price of independence. @VasNarasimhan; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Drawn Into Mueller Probe After Payments to Trump Lawyer; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 11/05/2018 – Lawmaker opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) TO TREAT RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN CHILDREN & ADOLESCENTS AGE 10 YRS & OLDER; 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline is buying Novartis out of their consumer health care partnership

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 43,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 776,035 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68M, down from 819,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.81. About 475,003 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 1,824 shares to 438,653 shares, valued at $105.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micro Focus International Pl.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90B for 17.75 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Lc invested in 500 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 52,600 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Ameritas Inv Prns reported 7,620 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 174,421 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability reported 113,154 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 20,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 450,856 shares. J Goldman Limited Partnership reported 437,345 shares. Citadel Advsr has 902,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust holds 0% or 53 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc reported 45,783 shares stake. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). New York-based Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Comerica Bankshares reported 0.02% stake.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $98,872 activity.