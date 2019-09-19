8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

Both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.55% respectively. Competitively, 0.17% are Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.