8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)

We will be comparing the differences between 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 6.91M -0.01 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 69,307,923.77% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.