8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Since 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|6
|0.23
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Kaixin Auto Holdings
|10.07%
|-22.64%
|-41.64%
|-83.82%
|-83.13%
|-83.76%
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.
