8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Since 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Kaixin Auto Holdings 6 0.23 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Kaixin Auto Holdings.