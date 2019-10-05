8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

This is a contrast between 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 6.93M -0.01 0.00 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 19.65M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 69,508,525.58% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 195,134,061.57% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Graf Industrial Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.