8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

This is a contrast between 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|6.93M
|-0.01
|0.00
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|19.65M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|69,508,525.58%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|195,134,061.57%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Graf Industrial Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
