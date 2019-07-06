8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s Financial Results Comparing With VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU)

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 284.46

Table 1 demonstrates 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 39.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.1% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.33% 1.01% 3.69% 5.25% 0% 4.41%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.