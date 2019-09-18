8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

Both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Trine Acquisition Corp.
Summary
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
