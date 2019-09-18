8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

Both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.