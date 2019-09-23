8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)

This is a contrast between 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 3.2% respectively. Competitively, 4.07% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.
