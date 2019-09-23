8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)

This is a contrast between 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 3.2% respectively. Competitively, 4.07% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp.