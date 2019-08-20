8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Since 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 68.3% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.