8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Table 1 demonstrates 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.