8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Both 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
Table 1 demonstrates 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.
