8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 3.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.