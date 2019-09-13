8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 3.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.