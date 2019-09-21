8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.72 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has 6.38% stronger performance while TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.