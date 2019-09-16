8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Conglomerates company, 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has 79.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2.60
The potential upside of the peers is -46.39%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
