8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Conglomerates company, 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has 79.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is -46.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.