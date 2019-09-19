8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Comparison side by side

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 74%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
