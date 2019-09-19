8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Comparison side by side

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.