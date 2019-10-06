8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 6.93M -0.01 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 69,508,525.58% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.