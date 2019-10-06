8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|6.93M
|-0.01
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|69,508,525.58%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
